Yacktman Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,253 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $63,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $650.24 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $375.20 and a 1-year high of $663.87. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $600.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,404,774. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. The trade was a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

