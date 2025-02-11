Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $126,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,759,000 after purchasing an additional 129,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,814,000 after buying an additional 85,770 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,609,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,814,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,024,000 after acquiring an additional 286,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,574,000 after acquiring an additional 334,552 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $396.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.95. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.21 and a 12-month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

