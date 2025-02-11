Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 30,000 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

