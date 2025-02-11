Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 136.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 794.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.25.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $363.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $243.49 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

