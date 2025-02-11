Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Zillow Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,418,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,615. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -151.44, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $89.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $235,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,026. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $1,987,512.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 19.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,520,379 in the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

