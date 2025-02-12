19,883 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Kentucky Trust Co

Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. Emerson Electric comprises 1.4% of Kentucky Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after acquiring an additional 581,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,083,000 after acquiring an additional 375,470 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

NYSE EMR opened at $126.94 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

