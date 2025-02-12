A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) & Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Volatility & Risk

A2Z Smart Technologies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richtech Robotics has a beta of -9.76, suggesting that its stock price is 1,076% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Richtech Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A2Z Smart Technologies -147.13% N/A -107.37% Richtech Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Richtech Robotics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A2Z Smart Technologies $11.38 million 15.94 -$16.06 million ($0.50) -13.22 Richtech Robotics $4.24 million 69.77 -$8.14 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Richtech Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than A2Z Smart Technologies.

12.6% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Richtech Robotics beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts. It offers Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point. The company also manufactures and sells precision metal parts; provides retail automation solutions; and develops Fuel Tank Inertia Capsule System technology (FTICS), a vehicle device cover for the military and civilian automotive industry. In addition, it provides maintenance services utilizing the application of advanced engineering capabilities to the military and security markets, as well as develops related products for the civilian and retail markets; container leasing services; and maintenance services for complex electronic systems and products. It serves its products to grocery stores, hardware stores, household essentials, do it yourself (DIY) retailers, discount stores, warehouse stores, convenience stores, drug stores, duty free shops, and similar outlets. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

