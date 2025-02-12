Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 295,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,691. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $9.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.

