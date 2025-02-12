Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. 109,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,137. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $17.55.
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
