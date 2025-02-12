Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 193,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,589. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Insider Activity at Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

In other Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,916 shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $508,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,830,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,511,203.60. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Hunersen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $88,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,020. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 181,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,177 over the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

