Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 193,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,589. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $20.35.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
