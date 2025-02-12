Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.03 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

ACCD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.03 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,999. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.20.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 13,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $48,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,537.60. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,145 shares of company stock worth $157,917. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $46,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 1,144.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

