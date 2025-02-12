Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. 571,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,222. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.88. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

