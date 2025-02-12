Agriculture Stocks To Follow Now – February 11th

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, and Steel Dynamics are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in various aspects of the agricultural industry, including crop production, livestock farming, agricultural equipment manufacturing, and food processing. Investors in agriculture stocks buy shares in these companies to gain exposure to the agricultural sector and potentially profit from the industry’s performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $485.84.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.25. The company has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,702. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.33.

