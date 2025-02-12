Alaska Wealth Advisors Sells 80,128 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Alaska Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,128 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 0.7% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 178.8% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $70.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.