Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.25 and last traded at $93.79, with a volume of 41225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $3,966,000. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 172,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,426,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

