Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.7% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

