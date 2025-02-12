Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Up 215.7% in January

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 215.7% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Amada Stock Performance

Shares of Amada stock remained flat at $9.65 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Amada has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

