Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ambev stock on January 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 2,385.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,005,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,912 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 67,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,180,274 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

