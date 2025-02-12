American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by $0.27, Zacks reports. American Well had a negative return on equity of 52.49% and a negative net margin of 84.27%.

American Well Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 200,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,468. American Well has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $20.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

