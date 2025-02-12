Analysts’ Upgrades for February 12th (ANDE, BSBR, CMP, CRSP, CTRN, CXW, DELL, EOG, ERO, EXK)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 12th:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get The Andersons Inc alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $4.70 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.20.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a negative rating to a positive rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $155.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$26.00.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $145.00 price target on the stock.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $257.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $231.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $79.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.