Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Anavex Life Sciences stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 463,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.69. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

