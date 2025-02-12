Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Announces Earnings Results

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 1.03%.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. 4,787,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,790. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.07 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

