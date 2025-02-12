Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 35000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

