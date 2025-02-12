Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the January 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
