Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.180-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.0 million-$95.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.2 million.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 3.0 %

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,980,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,189. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $966.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,179.18 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.