Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.180-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.0 million-$95.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.2 million.
Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 3.0 %
Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,980,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,189. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $966.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,179.18 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aspen Aerogels Company Profile
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.
