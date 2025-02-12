AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 244.54 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 244 ($3.04). Approximately 613,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,284,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50 ($3.03).
The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 242.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 235.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 12.68.
AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. AVI Global Trust had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 97.65%.
AVI Global Trust Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider June Jessop acquired 6,000 shares of AVI Global Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £14,160 ($17,631.68). Also, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £23,600 ($29,386.13). 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About AVI Global Trust
Established in 1889, the Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth through a focused portfolio of investments, particularly in companies whose shares stand at a discount to estimated underlying net asset value.
Unique
A concentrated portfolio combination of family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset-backed opportunities, unlikely to be found in other funds or indices.
Diversified
A concentrated portfolio of high conviction ideas, yet with broad diversification to sectors and companies through the holding structures of the portfolio companies.
Engaged
Seeking out good quality companies and engaging to improve shareholder value.
Active
Finding complex, inefficient, and overlooked investment opportunities.
Global
Bottom-up stock picking that is benchmark agnostic – seeking the best equity opportunities across the globe.
