Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $180.75 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $156.16 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.69.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

