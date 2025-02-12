Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 76,472 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $184.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

