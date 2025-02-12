Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,758,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $556.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $450.99 and a 1-year high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.