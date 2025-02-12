Avion Wealth Buys 306 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Avion Wealth raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 728.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $1,471,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $156.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.75 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

