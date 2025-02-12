Avion Wealth Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 312,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 312,056 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $591.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.92. The company has a market cap of $210.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

