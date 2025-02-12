Avion Wealth Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 264.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 597,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,430,000 after purchasing an additional 146,089 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

