Avion Wealth Purchases 383 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 497.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average is $85.38.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

