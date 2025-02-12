Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Down 68.0% in January

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avolta Price Performance

Avolta stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Avolta has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

