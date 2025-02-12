Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,088,700 shares, an increase of 1,167.4% from the January 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,887.0 days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
Shares of BKHPF stock traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 145. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
