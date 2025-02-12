Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,088,700 shares, an increase of 1,167.4% from the January 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,887.0 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of BKHPF stock traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 145. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

