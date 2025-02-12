Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

