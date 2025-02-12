BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a growth of 391.0% from the January 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,095.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BWAGF remained flat at $89.25 on Wednesday. 23 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

