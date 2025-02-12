BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a growth of 391.0% from the January 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,095.0 days.
BAWAG Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BWAGF remained flat at $89.25 on Wednesday. 23 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19.
About BAWAG Group
