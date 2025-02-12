Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3769 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Beach Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCHEY remained flat at $15.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Beach Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Beach Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

