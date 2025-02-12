Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3769 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Beach Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCHEY remained flat at $15.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $23.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Beach Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.