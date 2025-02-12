Beacon Financial Group Sells 255 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $299.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $449.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $243.35 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

