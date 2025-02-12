Best Canadian Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 11th

CSX, Celsius, Cenovus Energy, Diageo, Raymond James, Canadian National Railway, and Canadian Natural Resources are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of publicly traded companies listed on stock exchanges in Canada, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). These stocks represent ownership in Canadian companies and can include a wide range of industries, sectors, and market capitalizations. Investors can buy and sell Canadian stocks to potentially benefit from the performance and growth of the Canadian economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. 2,274,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,359,027. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. CSX has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,036. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,808,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.08. The stock had a trading volume of 469,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.59. Diageo has a 12-month low of $107.24 and a 12-month high of $154.71.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

NYSE RJF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.78. The company had a trading volume of 298,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average is $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.07. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.01. 1,464,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,211,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

