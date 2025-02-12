BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 107,683,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 59,649,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

BBAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,520.50. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 4,202.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

