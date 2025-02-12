Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Biogen updated its FY 2025 guidance to 15.250-16.250 EPS.

Biogen Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $139.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Biogen has a 52-week low of $138.72 and a 52-week high of $244.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.65.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

