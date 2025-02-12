BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2882 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.
