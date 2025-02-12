BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

