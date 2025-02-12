BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.30.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Shopify Confirms Stock Uptrend, New Highs in Sight
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Super Micro Computer’s Stock Is About to Make a Super Big Advance
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Will the Tariff Bump Lead to a Steel Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.