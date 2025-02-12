BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

EGF stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.