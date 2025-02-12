BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance
EGF stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $11.51.
