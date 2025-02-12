BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.307 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 147.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

