BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $14.50.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
