BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.