BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BYM opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

