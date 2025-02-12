BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the January 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 55,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

MYN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 52,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,832. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

