Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$348,800.00.

Blackrock Silver Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of BRC stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$98.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Blackrock Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

